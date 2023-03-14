ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ExlService were worth $70,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other ExlService news, Director Andreas Fibig bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.85 per share, with a total value of $99,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Fibig acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.85 per share, with a total value of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $99,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $152.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.81. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.