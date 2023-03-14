ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ExlService were worth $70,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other ExlService news, Director Andreas Fibig bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.85 per share, with a total value of $99,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Fibig acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.85 per share, with a total value of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $99,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $152.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.81. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

