Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,878 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Exponent were worth $61,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.