Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,928,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,950 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $330,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $947.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.