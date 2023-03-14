Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 174.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 666,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 423,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

