Federated Hermes Inc. Has $872,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in NOV by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NOV by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.90. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

