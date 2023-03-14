Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 22,322 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $413.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

