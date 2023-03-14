First National Bank of Omaha Has $29.21 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $947.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

