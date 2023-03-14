Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flushing Financial Stock Down 6.9 %

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $465.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

