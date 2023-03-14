GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after acquiring an additional 163,593 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GMS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,041,000 after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GMS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,468 shares of company stock worth $1,062,921. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

