Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 294.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,872 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hello Group by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hello Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

