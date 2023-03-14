Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,108,000 after buying an additional 1,656,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after buying an additional 257,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after buying an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

