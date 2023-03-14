Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) General Counsel Sells 349 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 4.6 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $195.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $201.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

