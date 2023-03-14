Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $6,507,080 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $303.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,057.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

