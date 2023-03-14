Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,806,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 244.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,473,000.

Shares of KBWB opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.407 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

