KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KE were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in KE by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KE by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after buying an additional 5,597,610 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of KE by 976.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,775,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $92,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -1.13. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $21.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

