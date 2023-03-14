Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 61.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 34.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.