LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LendingClub stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $781.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

