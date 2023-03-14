Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 861.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 1,297,509 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 329.2% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 537,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 772,570 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Liquidia by 191.7% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 342,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 468.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 336,794 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

