Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $70,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $184.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.46.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

