Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MX. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,580,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,747,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 229,393 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,328,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 134,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,105,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

MX stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $392.30 million, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.98.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

