Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 213,039 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 799.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 43.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.