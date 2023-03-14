Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,123,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.
Separately, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CEMIG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
CEMIG Price Performance
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.