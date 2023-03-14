Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,123,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

Separately, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CEMIG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

CEMIG Price Performance

About CEMIG

Shares of NYSE CIG opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.