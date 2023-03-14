Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 444,132 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 444,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.45. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

