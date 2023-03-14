Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 995,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 287,251 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 843,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 336,744 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 136.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the last quarter.

European Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAC opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

European Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on business in the life sciences industry in Europe.

