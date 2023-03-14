Marshall Wace LLP Buys 32,276 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 698.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $151.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

