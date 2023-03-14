Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 235,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $82,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,350,901.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582,373.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,870,735 shares of company stock worth $144,519,681 in the last ninety days. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPOF stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

