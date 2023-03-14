Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 153,238 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 153,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 3.6 %

Caesars Entertainment Profile

NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.