Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 354,999 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 354,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $36,608.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

