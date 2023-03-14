Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 452.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $127.77.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

