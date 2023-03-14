Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.26.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,352.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,193,876 shares of company stock worth $503,889,486 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

