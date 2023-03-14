Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTE. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 11.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 657,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 69,015 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the second quarter worth $3,170,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 265.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 274,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

