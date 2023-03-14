Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Rating) by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aetherium Acquisition were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the third quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aetherium Acquisition by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Performance

GMFI stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

