Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 883.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 355,193 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

