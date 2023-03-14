Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.37 Million Position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 422.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 171,306 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in NewtekOne by 11.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,975,295.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $301.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

