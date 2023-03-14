Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.57 Million Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,891 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:IHG opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($75.56) to GBX 6,000 ($73.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,450.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.