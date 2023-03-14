Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 332.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,219 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

LOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

