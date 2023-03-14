Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics
In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Photronics Trading Down 3.0 %
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
