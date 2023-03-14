Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 1,151.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,838 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,738,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 285,705 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

