Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,005 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Model N were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $229,722.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,153 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Model N Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.68. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.