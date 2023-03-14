Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.53 Million in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 322,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $230,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $5,854,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $803,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enhabit Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Enhabit Company Profile
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
