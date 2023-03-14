Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.53 Million in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 322,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $230,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $5,854,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $803,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

EHAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

