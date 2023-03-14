Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,943 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,861,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.28. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

