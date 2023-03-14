Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 173,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,971,000 after buying an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 470,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 27.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 382,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,771,000 after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

