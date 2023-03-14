Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186,458 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

