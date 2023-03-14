Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $7,706,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COKE opened at $518.64 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $515.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.92.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.