Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 210,004 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 199.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,376 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Inotiv by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 239,674 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter worth $4,234,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 137.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 109,243 shares during the period. 52.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.56.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 58.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $150.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOTV shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,927.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

