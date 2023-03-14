Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 26,133 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 38,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,507,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $138.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.