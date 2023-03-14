Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 228.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 21.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 617,377 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 334.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 291,259 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ranpak by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 250,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $383.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.54. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $23.88.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

