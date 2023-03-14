Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition IV stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

