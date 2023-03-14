Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGVC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

LGVC stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

